U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 295 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 14.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $100.08 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $114.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

