U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,178,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

