U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insider Activity

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

