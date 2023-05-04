U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,274 shares of company stock worth $765,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Trading Down 3.7 %

YELP stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

