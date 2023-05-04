U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chemed by 13.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $550.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $536.18 and a 200 day moving average of $511.87. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

