U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after buying an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 456,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.56 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.