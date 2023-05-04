U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,528 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.67. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

