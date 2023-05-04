U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MDU opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.