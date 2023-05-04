U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,820.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 95,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 695.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $16.97 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

