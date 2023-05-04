U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

