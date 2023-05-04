U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,139,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.82. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $24.49.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. Analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -124.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,332,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.