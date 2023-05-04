U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Primerica by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 135,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.94. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. Primerica’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

