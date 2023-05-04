Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 28137947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

