UBS Group Lowers IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

ISEE opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 234.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 1,180,342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $6,728,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 316,278 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

