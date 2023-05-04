UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UMH Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.10 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $906 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.39%.

In other news, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,811 shares of company stock worth $78,529 over the last 90 days. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

See Also

