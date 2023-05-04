United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. United-Guardian has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.