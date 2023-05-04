United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $228.79, but opened at $220.01. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $219.26, with a volume of 121,994 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,005 shares of company stock worth $50,283,699. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Argus cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.42 and a 200-day moving average of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Tobam lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 169,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after acquiring an additional 60,639 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,567.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 172,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 161,777 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

