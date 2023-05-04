Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Cut to $2.80

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on URG. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $227.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 14,708,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 165,966 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,678,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 573,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 527,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,609,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 811,244 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

