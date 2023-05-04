Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

UBA stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $661.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.