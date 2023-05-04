US Foods (USFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. US Foods has set its FY23 guidance at $2.45 to $2.65 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

US Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

