Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after buying an additional 15,047,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after buying an additional 2,640,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 198,699 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.