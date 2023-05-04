Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VALU opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 44.49% and a return on equity of 22.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Value Line

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Value Line by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

