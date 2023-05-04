Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VALU opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 44.49% and a return on equity of 22.20%.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
