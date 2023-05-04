Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $18.63. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 274,841 shares.
The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $827.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
