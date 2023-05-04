Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $188.98, but opened at $200.00. Verisk Analytics shares last traded at $201.99, with a volume of 437,241 shares.

The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.70.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $2,974,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.14.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.