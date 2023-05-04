Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $363.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $346.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.27 and a 200-day moving average of $307.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $354.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,016 shares of company stock worth $18,813,959. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 138,572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,660,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 10,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

