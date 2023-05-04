Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

VIAV stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,305 shares of company stock worth $449,877. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

