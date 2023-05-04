Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VIAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VIAV opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 100.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,471,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 738,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,590,000 after acquiring an additional 586,524 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.