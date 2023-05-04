Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 373385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 100.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,471,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 738,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,590,000 after acquiring an additional 586,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

