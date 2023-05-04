Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 53.64%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $441.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of -0.24.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

