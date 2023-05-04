Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

