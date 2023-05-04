Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.01. 451,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,286,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Specifically, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.