Vitru (VTRU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Price Performance

Shares of VTRU opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitru

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.