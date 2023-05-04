Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.