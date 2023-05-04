Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.82, but opened at $68.00. Voya Financial shares last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 613,285 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

