Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 7,500 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $585,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,227,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after buying an additional 400,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $23,502,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $15,844,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

