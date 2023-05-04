Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.68.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

