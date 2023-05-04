Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.85.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

