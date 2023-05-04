West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,501,000 after acquiring an additional 92,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after buying an additional 236,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,238,000 after buying an additional 185,411 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $368.43 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.47 and a 200-day moving average of $280.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.