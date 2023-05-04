Western Union (NYSE:WU) Trading 9.5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.62. 2,079,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,080,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Western Union by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Western Union by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
