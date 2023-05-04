William Blair Comments on Exponent, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exponent in a report released on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exponent Stock Down 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EXPO opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 209.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 16.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at $5,372,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

