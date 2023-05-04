XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after acquiring an additional 226,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,018,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,402,000 after acquiring an additional 149,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.