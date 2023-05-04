YETI (YETI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. YETI has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.12-$2.23 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.12-2.23 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. YETI had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.03 million. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YETI opened at $42.71 on Thursday. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in YETI by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in YETI by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in YETI by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

