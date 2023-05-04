Zacks Research Comments on F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

