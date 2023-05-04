Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Evergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Evergy Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVRG. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco grew its stake in Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

