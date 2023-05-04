Zacks Research Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Ovintiv Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE OVV opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after buying an additional 618,203 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

