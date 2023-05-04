Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $278,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in M/I Homes by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.91. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $68.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,011. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

