Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $923.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

