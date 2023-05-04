Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 161,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 244,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after buying an additional 48,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,907,990 and have sold 7,351 shares worth $514,609. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

