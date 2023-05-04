Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 874 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBZ opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.36%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,125 shares of company stock worth $3,474,726 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

See Also

