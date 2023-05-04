Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,016 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.24 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

